Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based nearly 40-year-old brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, announced its official partnership with Twin Cities In Motion (TCM) for the highly anticipated Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend, taking place this weekend, October 5-6.

“As a brand founded right here in the Twin Cities, partnering with Twin Cities In Motion for this event is a natural fit,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “We are honored to support both the runners and the volunteers who work so hard to make this marathon a success, especially after last year’s cancellation. At Dunn Brothers Coffee, giving back to the community that has supported us for nearly four decades is a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

As a beloved staple of the Twin Cities, Dunn Brothers Coffee will provide fresh, locally roasted coffee and special rewards to runners, volunteers and key personnel during the event. Volunteers will stay energized with over 100 gallons of freshly brewed coffee and their #1 tasting cold brew, – delivered to multiple locations along the marathon route, complete with all necessary supplies such as cups, lids, straws, sugars, and creamers. Additionally, Dunn Brothers Coffee K-Cups will be supplied to the Pro Suite at the Intercontinental Hotel, ensuring elite athletes have access to high-quality coffee. Plus, the brand will provide coffee for the corporate team challenge and give VIP participants coffee throughout the weekend. Making certain that everyone enjoys a coffee, the brand will also give course marshals and fluid station captains a reward for a free drink of their choice through the brand’s loyalty program, redeemable at any Dunn Brothers Coffee location on marathon Sunday.

“Having Dunn Brothers Coffee on board as an official partner for the marathon weekend adds a great hometown element to the event,” said Dean Orton, President of Twin Cities In Motion. “Their dedication to quality and community resonates with our mission to provide the best possible experience for everyone involved. From fueling our volunteers to treating key participants, their contributions will make a huge impact on our event.”

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend is one of the premier running events in the region, drawing participants and supporters from across the country. With a mission to ignite everyone’s inner athlete, Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) has been at the forefront of promoting healthy, active lifestyles and giving back to the community. Dunn Brothers Coffee’s involvement in the event underscores the brand’s commitment to creating meaningful connections within the Twin Cities, not just through coffee, but through supporting local initiatives and causes that benefit the region.

Dunn Brothers Coffee launched their partnership earlier this year, supporting the PNC Run the Cities event in May, and will also provide fuel for the Turkey Day 5K to be hosted later this year, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.