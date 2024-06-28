Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based nearly 40-year-old brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, announced that it is elevating its presence in Minneapolis with two new high-profile shops planned to open this fall. One is slated for the Gaviidae Common shopping center on Nicollet Mall in the Minneapolis downtown central business district. The other will be at 808 Washington Ave SE, between Oak and Ontario Streets, in the Stadium Village neighborhood on the University of Minnesota campus. Both are set to become vibrant community hubs at visible locales in busy shopping and entertainment areas. These two new stores complement the brand’s existing presence in Minneapolis, expanding its reach and accessibility with a total of six convenient locations throughout the city.

“We’re only halfway through 2024, and there is no doubt that this has been, and will continue to be, an incredible year for Dunn Brothers Coffee on so many levels. Adding two new shops at exceptional addresses in our home market is at the top of the list for our accomplishments this year,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Downtown’s residential, business and tourist populations are clamoring for the best the Twin Cities have to offer and we’re ready to step it up for them. Plus, the University of Minnesota holds remarkable importance to us, and we recognize the student body and faculty as a crucial audience to serve. These expansion efforts underscore our commitment to growth and innovation, and we look forward to sharing the brand’s passion for exceptional coffee with even more in the Twin Cities.”

Strategically situated along the renowned East River Parkway, the new campus location is nestled in the heart of the University of Minnesota campus. In addition to being community gathering spots, both locations will also provide delivery to the local neighborhood through third-party delivery apps and offer a catering program to service the surrounding communities.

The Gaviidae Common location is set on the popular Skyway Level of the shopping center and is a convenient solution for the bustling downtown community. This real estate approach reflects Dunn Brothers Coffee’s commitment to growth and adaptation, catering to the unique needs of its diverse customers in a variety of settings.

“We hope Minneapolis’ coffee lovers are as thrilled as we are to introduce Dunn Brothers Coffee to two dynamic neighborhoods,” said Alexis Gillette, VP of Marketing at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Our dedication to crafting exceptional coffee experiences goes hand in hand with what our customers want from their neighborhood shop. We can’t wait to weave ourselves into the fabric of these vibrant neighborhoods and look forward to becoming a central part of the community’s daily routine.”

This exciting expansion announcement comes on the heels of Dunn Brothers Coffee’s latest new shop news – a second location arriving this summer in Rapid City, South Dakota. Plus, the brand has created extraordinary enthusiasm for its beverage offerings with recent menu innovations, highlighted by the introduction of its Dunn Dirty’s collection. Launched in early June, these hand-crafted beverages combine nostalgic soda flavors with creamy coffee and fruity notes, all prepared fresh to order. The new locations will also offer ‘Free Sips’, providing customers—both new and loyal—a chance to enjoy complimentary 2-ounce samples of hot or cold brew, as well as the brand’s Nitro Infinite Black cold brew, reaffirming Dunn Brothers Coffee’s commitment to quality and inviting customers to explore their diverse menu offerings at no extra cost.

Currently with 50 coffee shops operating across seven states and a goal to reach 250 locations in the next five years, Dunn Brothers Coffee boasts an in-house roaster, managed exclusively by its own Certified Roasters; and the brand sources from sought-after international farming regions to procure the finest green beans. By constantly rotating in new beans and roasting profiles, the brand keeps its offerings fresh and lively, inviting customers to embark on a flavor journey that transcends the ordinary with each sip.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard – never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.