Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, is adding extra jingle into holiday cheer this year with its new, highly-anticipated holiday menu and limited-time promotions. Starting Monday, November 4, and running through Sunday, January 19, guests can indulge in cozy, seasonal flavors crafted to warm up on those cooler days. Featuring a lineup of craveable drinks and treats, Dunn Brothers Coffee invites everyone to savor the season with its exclusive offerings.

The brand’s 2024 holiday menu includes a blend of rich flavors that capture the magic of the season:

Brown Sugar Oat Nog Latte : A blend of spiced brown sugar, oat nog, and creamy oat milk, topped with oat soft whip.

: A blend of spiced brown sugar, oat nog, and creamy oat milk, topped with oat soft whip. Candy Cane Mocha : Delicious blend of white chocolate and smooth peppermint, topped with crushed candy canes. Available hot, iced, or blended.

: Delicious blend of white chocolate and smooth peppermint, topped with crushed candy canes. Available hot, iced, or blended. Cookie Butter Nirvana : Speculoos cookie crumbs (Dutch shortbread) with hints of butter, cinnamon, and holiday spices, mixed into the classic Nirvana. Enjoy it hot, iced, or blended.

: Speculoos cookie crumbs (Dutch shortbread) with hints of butter, cinnamon, and holiday spices, mixed into the classic Nirvana. Enjoy it hot, iced, or blended. Cookie Butter Dunn Dirty : A mix of cookie butter syrup, white chocolate, fizzy Pepsi®, nitro cold brew, and soft whip for a bold, unique flavor.

: A mix of cookie butter syrup, white chocolate, fizzy Pepsi®, nitro cold brew, and soft whip for a bold, unique flavor. Sprinkle Sugar Cookie : Sweet sugar cookie topped with festive red sprinkles for a holiday touch.

: Sweet sugar cookie topped with festive red sprinkles for a holiday touch. Butter Rum Muffin: Sweet and soft muffin made with rich butter rum flavors.

“Our holiday menu captures the nostalgic flavors of the season while still pushing the boundaries of what you’d expect from a traditional coffeehouse,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “We know our guests will love how we’re creatively blending flavors of the holidays with our high-quality coffee.”

In the spirit of giving, Dunn Brothers Coffee is also offering a special gift card promotion throughout the holiday season. Guests who purchase $25 in gift cards will receive a $5 reward card, redeemable from November 4 through January 31. With no limit on how many reward cards can be earned, it’s the perfect opportunity for Dunn Brothers Coffee fans to share the joy of coffee with friends and family while also getting rewarded for doing it. Whether purchasing a single $25 gift card or multiple smaller denominations, guests will receive a $5 reward card with each qualifying transaction in shops or on the app.

Dunn Brothers Coffee loyalty app members have even more to celebrate this holiday season! Throughout the promotional window, members can earn 2x points on all holiday LTO items. But that’s not all—coffee purists can also enjoy 2x points on brewed coffee and Joe To Go orders. Plus, with the brand’s bonus multiplier campaign, frequent visitors can rack up even more points, making this the perfect time to indulge in your favorite holiday flavors while maximizing your rewards!

“With the holiday season upon us, our gift card promotion and loyalty app rewards are designed to add an extra layer of enjoyment to each cup,” said Alexis Gillette, Vice President of Marketing for Dunn Brothers Coffee. “They offer a simple way to embrace the spirit of giving while indulging in your favorite freshly roasted brewed cup of coffee or our delicious limited-time offerings.”

These seasonal promotions build on the excitement of Dunn Brothers Coffee’s recent Pumpkin Palooza lineup and the introduction of Dunn Dirty’s as a permanent menu item, featuring a collection that rotates throughout the year. This evolution showcases the brand’s dedication to innovation, further highlighted by the earlier launch of the Free Sips program, which invites guests to taste the unique flavors that define Dunn Brothers Coffee’s hot and cold brews. This holiday season, the brand looks forward to delighting all with fresh offerings and memorable coffee experiences.