Dunn Brothers Coffee, the nearly 40-year-old, Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, is embracing the new Spring season with bold limited-time promotions and exciting cold brew celebrations.

Available now as part of the seasonal excitement, Dunn Brothers Coffee is offering a special deal on its signature coffee beverages: two medium coffee-based drinks for just $10. Through June 1, guests who purchase $25 in gift cards in store will receive a $5 reward card. With no limit on how many reward cards can be earned, it’s a great chance for Dunn Brothers Coffee guests to treat their friends and family for occasions like graduation, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Teacher Appreciation—while earning perks for themselves, too.

More perks are in store for guests leading up to National Cold Brew Day on April 20, with Dunn Brothers Coffee extending the cold brew celebrations into a full weekend of festivities. Starting Saturday, April 19 and continuing all weekend long, guests can enjoy free sips of Dunn Brothers’ No.1 tasting cold brew, earn double the points on any cold brew purchase in the app, and get automatically entered to win Free Cold Brew for a Year with every cold brew purchase made through the app.

“As a brand extremely passionate about everything ‘coffee,’ we’re thrilled to offer our guests new and value-driven ways to enjoy our high-quality, freshly brewed coffee with friends all season long,” said Alexis Gillette, Vice President of Marketing at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Whether it’s enjoying a classic latte with bold espresso, or earning extra points while trying something new, these deals are all about creating exceptional coffee experiences. With National Cold Brew Day also on the horizon, we’ve taken the opportunity to celebrate all weekend long, making it the perfect time to try our best-selling cold brew.”

The brand’s entrance into Q2 follows their meaningful effort to combat food insecurity in local markets in Q1. Dunn Brothers Coffee recently completed a campaign with GiftAMeal that resulted in incredible donations made to local food banks. Over the course of the partnership, guests participated by visiting any Dunn Brothers Coffee location and scanning the QR code on their beverage or food item. Guests were then driven to a dedicated GiftAMeal webpage where they were prompted to scan, snap and share a photo of their purchase. For every photo shared, one meal was donated to a local food bank. The initiative helped provide more than 5,560 meals to 11 local food banks across Minnesota, Wisconsin, South and North Dakota, Missouri and Iowa, demonstrating the brand’s steadfast commitment to the communities it serves.

Currently, with nearly 50 coffee shops operating across seven states, Dunn Brothers Coffee stands out for its commitment to quality. Most Dunn Brothers Coffee shops feature an in-house roaster, operated exclusively by certified roasters, ensuring freshly roasted beans are distributed across the entire system. Sourcing from some of the world’s most renowned farming regions, the brand meticulously selects premium green beans to procure the finest coffee.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard — never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a consistent pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.