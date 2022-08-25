Dutch Bros Adds Nike Chief Legal Officer Ann Miller to Board of Directors

Dutch Bros Inc., one of the fastest-growing brands in the food service and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, has announced the appointment of Ann Miller to its Board of Directors, where she will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee. Inclusive of her appointment, the Board of Directors now consists of nine members.

Miller currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of NIKE, Inc., a multinational athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and services corporation. She had previously served for more than 15 years in various other roles at NIKE, most recently as Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer from November 2016 to February 2022. Miller is a practicing attorney and a member of the bar in New York, California, District of Columbia, and Oregon.

“Dutch Bros is committed to building a Board with best-in-class governance,” said Joth Ricci, President and CEO of Dutch Bros. “Ann’s extensive experience in advising public companies on business, securities, and corporate governance matters, as well as her commitment to culture, make her a valuable addition to our Board.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Oregon business leaders who understand the importance of meeting commitments to customers, communities and investors,” said Miller. “Dutch Bros is a company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time while scaling growth and keeping its unique culture. I’m excited to share my knowledge in business and governance to help guide Dutch Bros at a key point in its journey.”

Miller received a J.D. summa cum laude from University of Arizona College of Law and a B.A. in History from Smith College.