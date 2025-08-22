Dutch Bros is channeling flannel this fall with the return of Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cookie Butter Latte along with a new friend, the Candied Cherry Rebel! The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, Cookie Butter Latte and Candied Cherry Rebel are now available at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is a seasonal staple giving all the fall feels with pumpkin and salted caramel covered with a layer of Soft Top, rich pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks! Best enjoyed as an Iced or Hot Breve, Latte, Freeze or Chai.

The Cookie Butter Latte gives all the cookie butter flavor with cookie butter, a swirl of cookie butter drizzle around the cup complete with Soft Top and even more cookie butter drizzle on top! Enjoyed as a Latte, Freeze or chai!

The Candied Cherry Rebel is back and better than ever featuring a juicy cherry flavor mixed with Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink finished with a cherry float! Try it blended, iced or as a Fizz for a non-caffeinated option!

“Both Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cookie Butter were a hit with customers last year, so it only felt natural to bring them back for even more fun fall festivities,” said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. “We’re excited to debut our new cherry flavor at our stands with the Candied Cherry Rebel that complements the classics while giving customers something new and fun to try!”

These fall flavors are available starting August 22 at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.