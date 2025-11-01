Dutch Bros is rocking the holidays this year with four seasonal drinks. From returning faves to your new go-to winter treat, these drinks are here to get everyone holly jolly hyped! The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha, Mistletoe Rebel and Holiday Cookie Freeze are now jingle bell rocking at all 1,050+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

NEW!

The Mistletoe Rebel turns up the flavor and festivity with raspberry and pomegranate mixed with Dutch Bros’ exclusive Rebel energy drink decorated with a green glitter glaze. Try it blended, iced or as a Lemonade for a non-caffeinated option!

turns up the flavor and festivity with raspberry and pomegranate mixed with Dutch Bros’ exclusive Rebel energy drink decorated with a green glitter glaze. Try it blended, iced or as a Lemonade for a non-caffeinated option! The Holiday Cookie Freeze hits a high note with sweet cream and vanilla swirled with jingle sprinks covered in Soft Top® and more jingle sprinks. Get it as a Freeze, shake or iced latte.

RETURNING

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha takes center stage during the holidays as a hazelnut mocha topped with Soft Top and a caramel drizzle. Enjoy it as an iced or hot mocha or Freeze.

takes center stage during the holidays as a hazelnut mocha topped with Soft Top and a caramel drizzle. Enjoy it as an iced or hot mocha or Freeze. The Candy Cane Mocha keeps it rockin’ with peppermint flavor and Soft Top covered with candy cane sprinks. Best enjoyed as an iced or hot mocha, Freeze, cold brew or hot cocoa.

“Music is a core part of the Dutch Bros experience so it only felt natural to turn up the flavor this year with even more festive drinks,” said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. “This year’s holiday lineup features the iconic Hazelnut Truffle Mocha and Candy Cane Mocha alongside our new Mistletoe Rebel and Holiday Cookie Freeze!”

Each drink comes in one of six holiday designed cups, including special edition designs for kids and pups. These cups keep the season jingle bell jammin’ with amps, jingle bells and other rockin’ holiday decor items! This season’s iced drinks come with a limited edition straw featuring all the winter vibes!

These festive sips are available starting November 1 at all 1,050+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.