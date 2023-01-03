Dutch Bros Brings Back White Chocolate Lavender

Dutch Bros is starting the new year with a fan fave! Back by popular demand, the drive-thru coffee company is now featuring White Chocolate Lavender as a Cold Brew, Breve or Freeze at all of its more than 650 locations.

White Chocolate Lavender features white chocolate and lavender flavors topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top. It can be ordered as a cold brew, breve or Dutch Freeze (a blended coffee drink). This drink is also delicious as an oat milk latte for a non-dairy option!

"Our customers have shown their love for lavender and requested we specifically bring back White Chocolate Lavender," says Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros. "The calls for it were overwhelming. We're always so stoked when we can give customers what they want!"

Non-coffee drinkers looking to enjoy lavender can try out the Strawberry Lavender lemonade, tea or frost (Dutch Bros' version of a milkshake)!

White Chocolate Lavender is available through the end of March.