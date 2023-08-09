Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci to Step Down

The Dutch Bros Board of Directors approved a plan to transition Christine Barone, who has served as the company’s president since February, into the role of CEO effective January 1. The remainder of 2023 will serve as a transitional period for both her and current CEO Joth Ricci.

Travis Boersma, co-founder and dxecutive chairman, says, "Joth has been a true partner and will forever be part of the Dutch Bros family. I'm thankful for the work he's done helping us transition from a small, regional business to one on the national stage. He's been key in helping us grow and nurture our people-first culture so we can continue to be a force for good in every community we serve. I'm confident in the foundation he's created and I'm grateful for the years he's dedicated to Dutch Bros and our crews."

Boersma adds, "Christine is perfectly suited to take on the President and CEO role at Dutch Bros. Since joining us in February, she's become an integral part of this organization, demonstrating her passion and ability to affect positive change in our business. She has the experience and knowledge to help us scale, as well as a true passion for people. I'm confident she is the best leader to help us in our next phase."

Ricci states, “It has been my great honor to serve as CEO and I’m so proud of all this team has accomplished. Dutch Bros is a strong, healthy business with a very special culture and long runway of growth ahead. I feel very fortunate to have been a part of its success for more than five years.”

Ricci adds, “In setting the stage for the next phase of scaling the company, Christine has demonstrated her abilities and deep industry knowledge and experience. Over the last six months, she has immersed herself in our business and culture, and her impact has been felt immediately and decisively, notably in our real estate strategy, data analytics and marketing. Having played a key part in shaping our priorities and action plans moving forward, I am confident the time is right for me to pass the baton to Christine.”