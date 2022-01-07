Dutch Bros Coffee Names Leigh Gower First Chief Technology Officer

Experienced businesswoman Leigh Gower has joined Dutch Bros Coffee as the drive-thru beverage company's first Chief Technology Officer. Gower brings a 20 year background of helping companies transform customer service using technology.

"Leigh has dedicated her career to customer-focused, transformative work. She recognizes the need to seamlessly integrate technology into everything we do to create a flawless, personal experience," said Joth Ricci, President and CEO of Dutch Bros. "We're excited about the expertise she brings to this role and look forward to her guidance in connecting with our customers in new ways."

Gower assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer on December 1, 2021. Prior to joining Dutch Bros, Gower served as Vice President, Technology at Blue Nile. Prior to Blue Nile, Gower served as a Senior Director, Product & Technology at T-Mobile and as a Management Consultant at Slalom Consulting.

"My passion has always been enabling businesses with effective technology to power compelling customer experiences," says Gower. "Dutch Bros is a disruptive brand defining its own path, and passionate about speed, quality and service as core values. I look forward to working with an incredible team and approaching new ways of reaching our customers with a culture of curiosity and collaboration."