Dutch Bros Fall Beverage Lineup Arrives September 1

Pumpkin patches, hayrides, leaf peeping, whatever your fall vibe—Dutch Bros’ newest drinks—the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte—will get you in the mood for sweater weather. The drive-thru coffee company will feature the drinks starting September 1 at all of its more than 480 locations.

“The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is back! The beyond basic pumpkin drink rocks all the fall feels,” says Kristin Sha, director of product management. “For our alternative milk lovers, and really anyone who loves creamy, delicious coffee, the Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte is your new go-to for crisp, cool mornings.”

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve is a returning fall favorite featuring pumpkin and salted caramel topped with pumpkin drizzle, raw sugar sprinkles and Dutch Bros’ signature Soft Top. It can be ordered as Cold Brew, Breve or Freeze.

The Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte is a dreamy combination of Dutch Bros’ hand pulled espresso, vanilla, cinnamon and the creamiest plant-based milk alternative - oat milk!

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte will be featured through the end of October.