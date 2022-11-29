Dutch Bros Names Christine Barone President

Dutch Bros announced that it will name Christine Barone as president. Barone will begin in Q1 2023 and report to Joth Ricci, who will remain in his leadership role as CEO.

Barone has worked in the foodservice and beverage industries for more than a decade and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at True Food Kitchen, a high growth restaurant and lifestyle brand, since August 2016. Before, she served in various leadership roles at Starbucks. Earlier in her career, she held positions with Bain & Company and Raymond James. She holds a BA in Applied Mathematics and an MBA from Harvard University.

As president of Dutch Bros, Barone will spearhead company operations as the brand continues to scale toward its goal of 4,000 shops in the next 10 to 15 years. Her hands-on leadership, deep knowledge of the coffee and service industries, and digital marketing expertise will be crucial in Dutch Bros’ next phase of growth.

“We’re pleased to welcome Christine to our team. She’s a well-respected industry leader known for her incredible strategic and operational skills,” Ricci says. “As we look to the next phase of our brand story, we’re committed to bringing in best-in-class leadership to help us scale and grow.”

Barone says, “I’m inspired by the vision of the co-founder and the executive leadership and excited by Dutch Bros’ future. I’m looking forward to helping the brand navigate its next phase of growth and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of customers and employees. As a team, we will continue to build on Dutch Bros’ unique culture and celebrate the people and actions that make this company great.”