Dutch Bros Names Victoria Tullett Chief Legal Officer

Dutch Bros Inc. one of the fastest-growing brands in the food service and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, today announced that experienced legal expert Victoria Tullett has joined the drive-thru beverage company as its first Chief Legal Officer. Tullett brings more than 20 years of experience helping diverse organizations manage operational risk and achieve record levels of growth, compliance and profitability.

“Victoria has dedicated her career to consistently and compassionately helping companies reach the high bars for governance and compliance they set for themselves,” says Joth Ricci, President and CEO of Dutch Bros. “We’re excited about the expertise she brings to this role and look forward to her guidance as we continue our mission of being a best in class organization.”

Tullett assumed the role of Chief Legal Officer on Sept. 20. Prior to joining Dutch Bros, Tullett served Papa Murphy’s for more than 20 years in various roles including General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, head of new store Development and Human Resources. Her experience with high growth companies, risk management and franchisee relations align with the next stage of Dutch Bros’ development.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to help companies through several phases of growth, always with an eye on what’s best for the employees and customers,” says Tullett. “Dutch Bros is an incredible brand dedicated to connecting with its communities. I look forward to working with the team as we write the next chapter of the Dutch Bros story and continue the mission of making a massive difference, one cup at a time.”

In addition to her role at Dutch Bros, Tullett will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Tullett is a graduate of Lewis & Clark, Northwestern School of Law in Portland, Oregon.