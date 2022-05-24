Dutch Bros, Original ChopShop Win Paytronix Loyaltees Awards

Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced the five restaurant brands that have won 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards. The 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards celebrate the companies that emerged from the crucible of the pandemic even stronger by using the advanced Paytronix digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

Award winners include:

Launch of the Year: Dutch Bros drove its new Dutch Rewards loyalty program utilizing the Paytronix AI to IASM technology, banding, and advanced segmentation to target customers with the right messaging at the right time. A custom-built app with wallets, app stickers, and gamification allows customers to browse the menu and earn points, rewards, and more. In just one month after launch, Dutch Rewards garnered 1.4 million loyalty members. Plus, the Dutch Bros loyal fan base is raving, serving their favorite coffee brand a 4.9-star rating in both the App Store and Google Play.

Re-Launch of the Year: Peet's Coffee relaunched its Peetnik Rewards loyalty program with an update to its value proposition that focused on customer feedback and ultimately delivered a more personalized customer experience. Peet’s and Paytronix worked in lockstep to increase the broader appeal of the program while reducing complexity from a technical and user perspective. This relaunch enabled members to have more control and flexibility in their engagement with the program, driven by bankable points. Rewards are now more attainable for frequent and infrequent customers alike, with most members eligible for a reward after four visits.

Exceptional Customer Experience: Original Chop Shop set out to make it easier and faster for guests to use the brand by utilizing the Chops app for ordering. The brand also wanted to encourage guests to use the app to order, pay with stored value and visit during new dayparts. In 2021, same-store sales increased by 43% compared to 2020 and 35% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 sales. Total revenue also increased by 47% compared to 2020. By the end of 2021, 35% of all checks had a loyalty number attached and 71% of direct digital orders originated in the app. All proof that Original Chop Shops has succeeded in making the app the most convenient way to order and use the brand.

Business Impact: National Coney Island gained a 3.5% increase in conversion of menu views that turned into submitted orders thanks to menu variant testing. That accounted for an additional 13 orders and $300 per store per month. The online order challenge resulted in 19.4% online order lift, 9.8% overall visit lift, and 14.1% overall spend lift. ROI was 27 times higher than the cost of the reward.

Marketing Innovation: Primanti Bros worked with Paytronix Data Insights to build and test a more dynamic front end resulting in a more than 100 percent increase in program registrations, putting more customers into the program and driving more success for Primanti Bros at the store level. Utilizing the power of Paytronix AI to IA, Primanti Bros. drove double-digit lifts in both visits and spend utilizing the Missed Visit Score. In an effort to recapture lapsed customers due to COVID, Primanti Bros. leveraged its willingness to provide high dollar rewards to fans who needed it most and succeeded in driving them back to the restaurant.

“Paytronix has recognized these five restaurant brands – Dutch Bros, Peet’s Coffee, Original Chop Shop, National Coney Island, and Primanti Brothers – for their ability to build and execute outstanding guest engagement programs,” says Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Each of these winners offers insight into how a creative and resourceful brand has leveraged the Paytronix platform to connect with guests on a one-to-one basis and give them the exceptional customer experiences they deserve.”

The 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees winners were selected from Paytronix’s customer base of more than 1800 global brands for their innovative deployment of the Paytronix digital guest engagement platform as well as the ability of their programs to drive their businesses forward.