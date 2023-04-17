Dutch Bros Releases Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew

Dutch Bros is kicking off National Cold Brew Day with a new drink that will make celebrating a lot tastier! The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is a triple chocolate delight and will be available at all 700+ Dutch Bros locations beginning April 20.

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew features Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and cookie crumbles! It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

This is the first time ever that customers have the option to add delicious cookie crumbles to their DB drinks! In addition to this oh soooo chocolatey treat, on April 20 only, all shops will have a special drop of an exclusive sticker available with any cold brew purchase.

"We're so excited to launch our new Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew for National Cold Brew Day! We love surprising our customers with new and fun drinks." says Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros.

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew will be available until April 30 or while supplies last.