Dutch Bros Releases Cookie Dough Beverages

Summertime vibes continue at Dutch Bros, and we're road trippin' back in time with childhood faves. Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company is featuring Cookie Dough Cold Brew and Cookie Dough Freeze at all of its more than 570 locations.

The Cookie Dough Cold Brew is a delicious mix of Dutch Bros' cold brew (regular or nitro) with chocolate milk and chocolate chip cookie dough flavor topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, a fluffy, sweet topping and chocolate sprinks.

Its frozen PIC (partner-in-crime) is the Cookie Dough Freeze featuring the same flavors and toppings in a Dutch Freeze (aka blended coffee perfection).

"Even if you're only dreaming of vacation, the Cookie Dough Cold Brew (and Freeze!) will take you there," says Kristin Sha, director of product management at Dutch Bros. "The nostalgic flavors will make you reminisce with a taste of summers past."

The Cookie Dough Cold Brew and Cookie Dough Freeze will be featured through the end of August.