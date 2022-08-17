Dutch Bros Rolls Out the Blended Orangesicle Rebel

The summer vibes continue at Dutch Bros with its newest featured drink. The Blended Orangesicle Rebel is now available at all of its more than 600 locations.

The Blended Orangesicle Rebel combines Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink, Rebel, with orange and vanilla flavors - finished with Soft Top.

"It's not time to say goodbye to summer just yet," said Mary Beugelsdijk, senior product manager at Dutch Bros. "The Blended Orangesicle Rebel is the ultimate summer drink that has a nostalgic kick making you feel like a kid again. Enjoy the sweet summertime while you can with a Dutch Bros in hand!"

The Blended Orangesicle Rebel will be featured until the end of August but you can order it all year long, whenever you're in need of some summertime sips.