Dutch Bros Rolls Out Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Sweater Weather Chai for Fall Season

Can you sense it in the air? Fall is arriving at Dutch Bros. Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company is featuring fan favorite Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and soon to be fan favorite, Sweater Weather Chai at all of its more than 600 locations.

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée features pumpkin and salted caramel flavors topped with pumpkin drizzle, raw sugar sprinks and Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top. It can be ordered as a Cold Brew, Breve or Freeze (a blended coffee drink).

The Sweater Weather Chai features white coffee and white chocolate topped with Soft Top and cinnamon and nutmeg sprinks. It can be ordered hot or iced.

"Our featured drinks will have you falling even more in love with the season," says Listel Bjorck, senior product manager at Dutch Bros. "We're so excited to bring back Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and introduce a new drink, the Sweater Weather Chai! This unique drink features white coffee which has a nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with Chai and is also higher in caffeine than our regular coffee. Both drinks are ideal to keep you ready for any and all fall activities!"

White Coffee Quick Facts:

White coffee is roasted at a lower temperature and for half the time than regular coffee. It's half roasted and fully charged.

White coffee is higher in caffeine than Dutch Bros regular coffee.

White coffee tastes different from regular coffee. It has a distinct, nutty flavor that goes spectacularly with Chai.

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Sweater Weather Chai are featured now through the end of October.