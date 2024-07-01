Beat the heat this summer with Dutch Bros’ new drinks! Capturing the best elements of summer, this drink roster is serving beloved ‘90s vibes. The Cookie Dough Freeze, Sherbet Rebel and Tropical Frosted Lemonade are now available at all 900+ Dutch Bros locations.

The Cookie Dough Freeze creates a friendship between a fan fave ice cream flavor and creamy coffee. This sweet treat is blended chocolate chip cookie dough coffee with Soft Top and cookie dough pieces.

The Sherbet Rebel puts a playful twist on an iconic summer flavor with sweet cream infused into an orange and passion fruit blended energy drink topped with a strawberry float.

The Tropical Frosted Lemonade blends passion fruit, coconut and blue raspberry for a tropical lemonade with strawberry fruit and sweet cream for a smooth finish.

“These drinks are a throwback to the ‘90s while embracing summer fun,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “With fun classic flavors like the Cookie Dough Freeze including cookie dough pieces or our Sherbet Rebel with sweet cream, these drinks are a blast from the past and are great for any summer adventure you embark on!”

In addition to these refreshing treats, Dutch Bros is welcoming back a festive favorite, the Firecracker Rebel.

The Firecracker Rebel sparks 4th of July fun with blue poppin’ candy sprinkled over a red raspberry blended energy drink with Soft Top.

These cool creations are bringing all the summer and nostalgic vibes! These new drinks will be available July 1, while supplies last.