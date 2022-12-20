Dutch Bros Selects Bowman Consulting Group to Provide Engineering and Design for 25-Plus Units

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. announced that Dutch Bros Coffee, a drive-thru coffee chain with more than 650 locations in 14 states, has selected the firm to provide site civil engineering and design, MEP and survey services for more than 25 new store locations in Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Dutch Bros has created a unique customer experience that focuses on the convenience of drive-thru and walk-up ordering paired with enthusiastic “broistas” and a commitment to giving back to the community. The combination of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, a small footprint of 950 square feet, and high-volume customer demand creates site design challenges that Bowman’s engineers have vast experience resolving creatively, specifically within retail beverage and double drive-thru environments. These solutions create efficient and safe flow through each site while preserving the positive, and personal team-member customer attention on which Dutch Bros prides itself. Bowman brings extensive national roll-out capabilities to support Dutch Bros’ growth plans for 150 new shops.

“Dutch Bros focuses on building relationships with our customers, vendors and business partners like Bowman,” says Aaron Harris, Dutch Bros Coffee, VP – real estate and construction. “When we started collaborating with Bowman on a consulting basis, we quickly realized the innovation that Bowman could bring. As our relationship matures, we’re confident that we will continue to build a strong partnership that will help us bring our expansion efforts to fruition.”

“This is a great example of our cross-selling approach to building customer relationships,” says Jamie Sullivan, PE, Bowman director of restaurants and retail. “We started our relationship with Dutch Bros as a civil engineering consultant in the southeast region, mainly in Florida, doing test fits and working with the real estate team. Once they saw the quality of our team, the expertise Bowman could provide and the scale of our expanding national footprint, our relationship grew to include design engagement, MEP and survey to support their expansion in Texas and Tennessee.”