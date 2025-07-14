Dutch Bros, the popular drive-thru coffee chain known for its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks, is teaming up with FUNBOY, the innovative floatie brand reimagining poolside accessories. The collaboration brings the ultimate experience to backyard pools, lakes and more this summer by combining customers’ favorite drinks with a new drink floatie designed for hands-free sipping in the sunshine.

Taking poolside lounging to the next level with FUNBOY’s iconic design, this drink floatie is inspired by the Dutch Bros’ brand colors of red, blue and yellow. This special floatie features smiley faces and phrases like “stoked” and “rad” that help set the vibe of the season. The drink floatie encourages customers to kick back, dive in and sip safely on their favorite Dutch Bros drink all summer long.

“Both FUNBOY and Dutch Bros are about creating special experiences and bringing joy to customers, so this partnership felt natural,” said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. “This drink floatie lets customers enjoy their favorite Dutch Bros drink while relaxing and floating in style.”

“Dutch Bros and FUNBOY are the perfect summer pairing – Cold drinks and hot summer days spent chilling by the water. We’re thrilled to bring this limited edition summer drink floatie to all Dutch Bros locations to help everyone enjoy their best days of summer with Dutch Bros and FUNBOY” – Raquel Barrett, Co-Founder FUNBOY.

This one of a kind drink floatie will be available with any medium or large drink purchase at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros shops on July 16*, while supplies last.

*Customers located in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Texas can snag a drink floatie starting at 5 am. For all other states, customers can grab a drink floatie starting at 3 p.m. All times are local. Merch will not be distributed before each shop’s scheduled drop time.