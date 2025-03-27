Dutch Bros Inc., one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. quick service beverage industry, announced its plans to launch a line of Dutch Bros packaged coffee and related products to be sold in retail outlets in partnership with Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC. Trilliant is one of the largest coffee manufacturers of single serve cup and ready to drink coffee in the U.S. and has products available in more than 50,000 retail stores across the country.

This strategic move represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth, creating a new and exciting way to bring the unique Dutch Bros beverage experience directly to consumers’ homes. Additionally, the Company anticipates entry into the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) market will allow it to further its deep commitment to giving back by helping to fund its philanthropic efforts.

“We are excited about this opportunity, as it allows us to reach customers for even more of their beverage occasions. We believe this offering will build brand awareness, especially in newer markets by providing exposure to new potential customers,” said Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros. “This move not only allows us to continue innovating, but it will also help amplify our community impact. A portion of the proceeds from the CPG business will be donated to the Dutch Bros Foundation to help support compelling futures for those in the communities we serve.”

Barone continued, “This new channel, structured as a licensing agreement, will allow us to share our passion for exceptional beverages with a wider audience, and we are confident that our dedication to quality and innovation will resonate with consumers. We look forward to this exciting journey and the opportunity to make our mark in the CPG space.”