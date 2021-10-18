Dymatize Teams with Dunkin' on Protein Powder Line

Dymatize, one of the world's most trusted athletic nutrition brands, is teaming up with Dunkin’ to expand its award-winning ISO100 protein powder line. For Dymatize’s first restaurant collaboration, the two new caffeinated products will feature the great taste of Dunkin’s Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors, and are a fun way for fitness enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike to enjoy a high-quality protein drink. With 25 grams of protein per serving, these new protein powders are the first in Dymatize’s ISO100 line to offer a caffeine boost with 95 milligrams per scoop.

“At Dymatize, we are always looking for innovative ways to bring unique flavors to consumers who are looking for high-quality protein products that supplement their diet,” says Priya Kumar, Director of Marketing at Dymatize. “Teaming up with an incredible brand like Dunkin’ will allow us to continue to evolve the sports nutrition category.”

Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin’ Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors are both packed with 25 grams of high-quality protein per serving, with 120 calories and less than one gram of sugar. Each serving is formulated for easy mixing and is loaded with 5.5 grams of muscle-building branch-chained amino acids to support strength-training workouts.

“This opportunity to work with the Dymatize team will offer Dunkin’ fans yet another way to enjoy our signature coffee flavors,” says Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this line extension and working with Dymatize to help people achieve their fitness goals.”

Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin’ Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors are available for purchase in a 20-serving tub at nationwide retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Vitamin Shoppe, and online retailers like Amazon and BodyBuilding.com.