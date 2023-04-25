Earl Enterprises Names Valentina Ellison CDO of Non Traditional

Earl Enterprises, a leading restaurant and hospitality company, announced the appointment of Valentina Ellison as its Chief Development Officer, Non Traditional. In this role, Ellison will leverage her extensive experience to drive the expansion of Earl Enterprises’ iconic restaurant brands into non-traditional venues, such as shopping malls, airports and sports arenas and stadiums.

With background as Senior Vice President of Business Development at REEF and Vice President of Business Development at Areas USA, Ellison brings a wealth of knowledge in operating in fast-paced, high-volume, high-traffic venues, as well as expertise in consumer trends, demographic analysis, and industry technology. Her experience will be instrumental in creating brand extensions that align with current industry trends and evolving consumer behaviors.

“I am delighted that Valentina has accepted this important position inside Earl Enterprises,” says Robert Earl, founder of Earl Enterprises. “We have worked together on projects in the past and I have been impressed with her drive and vision. Now that she is inside the company, I look forward to supporting her plans for rapid expansion into these non-traditional settings where we clearly can adapt our core brands to work in a wide range of venues.”

As Chief Development Officer, Non Traditional, Ellison has already begun collaborating with the company’s operations teams to adapt some of its classic brands, such as Buca di Beppo and Brio Italian Kitchen, to work in smaller footprints with new concepts like Brio Vino and Buca Express. These brand extensions will cater to non-traditional settings, bringing the best of the company’s brands into new, more compact footprints. Ellison also plans to introduce innovative approaches to the food and beverage industry, including the award-winning pizza vending machine.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Earl Enterprises,” says Ellison, “I am eager to contribute to the growth of this remarkable organization and spearhead the development of innovative concepts for our legacy brands that will resonate with the future generation of consumers.”