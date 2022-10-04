Earl of Sandwich Recognized as a Top Travel Favorite

Earl of Sandwich today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Quick Bite ranking in the top ten. In a year of heavy competition and changing diner priorities, Earl of Sandwich exceeded expectations and has been lauded as one of their favorites. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers’ Choice Awards honor the best in travel, recognizing the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences.

“I want to thank the dedicated team at Earl of Sandwich for their consistently great work. They are the reason we continue to be recognized by Tripadvisor and honored with this award,” says Co-founder Robert Earl. “Our goal to serve the World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich, staying true to our roots and providing best service possible. We are truly honored to be included in the Best of the Best.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winners,” says Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Best of the Best is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."