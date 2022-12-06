Easy Ice Acquires Polar Ice Systems and Cube Aire Refrigeration

Easy Ice, the only national provider of a full-service commercial ice machine subscription, has recently acquired Polar Ice Systems and Cube Aire Refrigeration, rounding out a successful year of growth across the country.

Polar Ice Systems, an ice machine leasing and service company, has operated out of DeMotte, IN since 1969. Cube Aire Refrigeration, a Hoshizaki-exclusive ice machine product and service provider, has operated out of Lakeside, CA since 1957. Both companies share a commitment to customer satisfaction and technical excellence with Easy Ice. Thanks to this value alignment and to a streamlined acquisition protocol, Easy Ice expects the transition for both companies and their customers to go smoothly.

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice now supplies its all-inclusive ice machine subscription to business owners in 47 states. Through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the company intends to continue expanding their footprint in 2023. An Easy Ice subscription is the only ice machine rental solution available throughout the continental U.S. that includes a premium brand ice machine, maintenance, repairs, backup ice, and customer service 7 days a week for one monthly payment.