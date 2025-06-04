Eataly opens its second global outpost of Eataly Caffè at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards), today at 5:00PM. As Eataly’s newest concept, Eataly Caffè offers a “bite” of Italy with every visit, aiming to transport guests through its day-to-night menu of beloved Italian favorites.

The 5,500 square-foot, 82-seat space includes a coffee counter featuring Eataly’s very own espresso, quick-service options from pastries and sandwiches to gelato, and a grab-and-go selection of ready-to-eat meals. Unique to the location, guests can also enjoy the dedicated wine bar serving an array of Italian wines, cocktails, and shareable plates – perfect for an aperitivo overlooking the iconic Vessel.

In celebration of the grand opening, Eataly will be giving out a free scoop of gelato to first-time guests through Thursday, June 5.