Eataly, the global Italian marketplace and retail destination, announces the introduction of its new cafè concept, ‘Eataly Caffè,’ opening at Rockefeller Center (1230 Avenue of the Americas at W. 49th Street & 6th Avenue) on May 15, 2025 at 5:00PM. A second location at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards) will follow in the coming weeks.

Marking a significant milestone in the company’s North American expansion plan, Eataly Caffè was born from the desire to bring Eataly closer to brand lovers throughout the different moments of the day – from breakfast to lunch or aperitivo. Eataly Caffè was designed as a dynamic and accessible format that is suitable for condensed city centers, airports, and other high foot traffic areas.

Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America, shared –

“We are incredibly excited to inaugurate our very first Eataly Caffè locations, especially in the city that welcomed us stateside nearly 15 years ago. As a true icon of New York City, we are thrilled to open at Rockefeller Center, adding to its unparalleled entertainment, retail, and dining. Likewise, we look forward to opening a second location at the iconic Hudson Yards, a culmination of experiences, shopping, and best-in-class dining, shortly afterwards. Overall, our mission with Eataly Caffè is to provide a taste of the Italian art of living, and we cannot wait to welcome in guests very soon.”

Eataly Caffè will provide the best of what Eataly has to offer, with a quick-service menu of high-quality Italian cuisine including espresso-based coffee drinks, pastries, Roman-style pizza alla pala, focaccia, gelato, and more. Each location will also offer a wide array of grab-and-go meals including freshly crafted salads, sandwiches like panini and tramezzini, soups, pasta, and other ready-to-eat options.

The coffee menu exclusively uses Eataly’s own blend, made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from high-altitude sites in Central America, South America, and Ethiopia and then roasted to perfection in Italy, combining tradition, expertise, and innovation.

Setting itself apart from existing Eataly flagships, Eataly Caffè will drop exclusive items on a quarterly basis, available to order in-store and through its dedicated app. Launching soon with a special offer for first-time users, the Eataly Caffè app will provide a streamlined ordering experience, real-time order tracking, and an integrated loyalty program where customers can earn rewards with every purchase.

Eataly currently has 13 North American flagships and over 50 stores worldwide.