Ebert & Gerbert's Introduces Three Cheesesteak Sandwiches

Erbert & Gerbert’s, the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Bold Between the Breads sandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 34 years, is introducing three cheesesteak sandwiches on May 8th.

After the success of the wildly popular Meatzilla and Deluxe last year, Erbert & Gerbert’s wanted to bring back additional hot and hearty options for fans to try. Sandwich-fanatics are now able to try a brand new E&G twist on the classic cheesesteak sandwich; Cali, Goliath and Northern!

Between freshly baked french bread, the Northern is loaded with delicious cheesesteak mixed with peppers and onions, and topped with melted cheese and mayo.

The Cali has a cheesesteak base mixed with peppers and onion, and is topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayo making it the perfect summer sandwich.

The Goliath was made for meat lovers with cheesesteak mixed with peppers and onions, topped with bacon, melted cheese, provolone and mayo.

Though these delicious cheesesteaks won’t have a permanent place on the menu, customers are able to enjoy the Northern, Cali and Goliath for a limited time only at all Erbert & Gerbert’s traditional locations.

Conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. Check out all of Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwiches, soups & full menu at

https://www.erbertandgerberts.com.