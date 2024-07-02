Erbert & Gerbert’s, the beloved sandwich shop, is kicking off the summer with a fantastic deal that will leave customers feeling satisfied and saving big! For a limited time only, Erbert & Gerbert’s is offering the Summer of Savings $9.99 Meal Deal, available in-store and for pick-up orders only.

This unbeatable deal includes a choice of six mouth-watering select sandwiches – Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, BLT, Italian, and Veggie – paired with crispy chips and a refreshing 20oz fountain drink. The perfect combination to beat the summer heat!

“We’re excited to bring our customers an amazing value that won’t break the bank,” said Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s. “Our Summer of Savings $9.99 Meal Deal is the perfect way to enjoy a delicious meal without sacrificing quality or taste.”

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to try one of our fresh sandwiches at an unbeatable price. The Summer of Savings $9.99 Meal Deal is available now through the end of July, so act fast!

To redeem this limited-time offer, simply visit Erbert & Gerbert’s in-store or place an order for pick-up online or through the Erbert & Gerbert’s App during this promotional period. At participating locations only, some terms and conditions apply.