Eclipse Foods Partners with Smashburger on Plant-Based Milkshakes

Eclipse Foods, a leader in plant-based dairy products that are indistinguishable from conventional dairy, announced its partnership with Smashburger, a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant, to create the industry's first nationally available plant-based milkshakes. The milkshakes are now available for purchase in all Smashburger® locations nationwide in Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Tangerine Dream and Oreo. Customers can also order the milkshakes for take-out or delivery on Smashburger.com or on Smashburger’s mobile app, and for delivery on DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and GrubHub.

“We are so proud to partner with Smashburger to introduce the first ever plant-based shakes at a national fast-casual chain,” says Aylon Steinhart, Co-founder and CEO of Eclipse. “This partnership marks an incredible milestone in advancing the plant-based movement and signals Smashburger’s® confidence in Eclipse as the plant-based dairy brand that mainstream consumers will crave. Our shakes perfectly mimic the delicious taste and texture of traditional dairy milkshakes, and require no flavor sacrifice from consumers. And now that the shakes are available nationwide, even more people will have access to exceptionally delicious plant-based options that are better for the planet, animals, and people."

To create its first dairy-free menu item, Smashburger's corporate chef, Ty Goerke, worked closely with Eclipse’s Co-founder and James Beard nominated chef, Thomas Bowman. After months of testing, both teams were confident they had created a world-class offering all customers would love, no matter their diet.

“As part of Smashburger’s aggressive approach to menu innovation and catering to our guest's evolving tastes, we have continued to diversify our product portfolio with the launch of new plant-based milkshake offerings,” states Carl Bachmann, president of Smashburger. “As part of our commitment and passion to deliver high caliber products with quality ingredients, we knew Eclipse was the best partner for us to develop the brand’s first dairy-free menu offerings. This felt like a natural next step in Smashburger’s journey to offer more diverse and plant-based options for our guests, while still delivering the premium, top-quality menu items that Smash fans know and love.”

Eclipse was co-founded in 2019 by Steinhart and Bowman with the mission to create a more sustainable, healthy, and ethical food system. Since then, Eclipse has scaled faster and more efficiently than competitors in the space in order to make this mission of fighting climate change, animal suffering, and the human health crisis a reality.