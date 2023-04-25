Eco-Products Introduces New Wooden Cutlery

Eco-Products is launching its newest line of sustainable products, compostable cutlery made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified birch wood complete with a unique, user-friendly design.

The new wooden spoons, forks and knives feature a ridge in the handle for a stronger grip and extra durability. The utensils have CMA-S (Substrate Acceptance) from the Composting Manufacturing Alliance (CMA).

“This new wooden cutlery is a significant addition to our GreenStripe line,” said Wendell Simonson, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “Fiber-only alternatives are becoming increasingly popular, and now there is an offering that doesn’t require foodservice operators to sacrifice on design or performance.”

The wood cutlery includes 6.5-inch knives, forks and spoons that are perfect for both hot and cold foods. They’re now available bulk unwrapped as well as individually wrapped or wrapped as part of a kit.

The wood used in the production of the utensils is 100% birch. It has received a 100% biobased score from the USDA BioPreferred Program, which assures consumers that the product contains a government-verified amount of renewable biological ingredients.

FSC certification of both the cutlery and the paper wrappers ensures that the wood comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

The new wooden utensils are part of Eco-Products GreenStripe line, which means they are made from renewable resources and are compostable.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable or post-consumer recycled resources.