Ecotrack Launches New Service Provider Directory

Ecotrak, a leader in facility and asset management software, today announced the launch of a new Service Provider Directory empowering companies to find and hire service professionals in over 70 trades, from electricians to plumbers, to complete their next project. The trust-driven directory enables Companies and Service Providers to work together in new ways that unlock maximum efficiency and transparency.

Through Ecotrak’s all-in-one facility management SaaS platform, companies have access to a pool of proven professionals so they can scale their business needs. Businesses can search by trade or region and invite Service Providers to support their locations. Companies using Ecotrak have the added benefit of conducting work with vendors in one place. From vendor management to work orders and asset management, Ecotrak is where work gets done.

Ecotrak also provides skilled Service Providers access to more commercial opportunities and does not charge them to use the software.

“In this industry, it’s all about relationships. Over the last few years, we have built an extensive nationwide network of skilled Service Providers through genuine relationships. Our Service Providers are not charged to use the platform and are true Ecotrak partners. The Service Provider Directory serves as a digital marketplace to connect Ecotrak’s highly skilled service professionals with our customers to get critical work done,” says Matt Singer, Ecotrak CEO.