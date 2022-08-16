Edible Announces Winners from its Annual Franchise Convention

Edible Brands – the parent company of Edible Arrangements, the world's largest franchisor and eCommerce provider of deliverable gifts, treats and more – announced last month during the organization’s 14th franchise convention the 2022 winners of the prestigious Edible Awards.

Among the major awards presented were distinct honors, including Franchisee of the Year, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year and more. All award winners share their commitment to Edible Brands' mission to WOW. Each individual recognized also upholds the values of Edible Brands and sets the standards high, from customer service to business to community outreach.

Major 2022 Edible award winners include:

Manager of the Year - Kelsey Lane - Perry Hall, Maryland

Franchisee of the Year - Kyle Dumont - Nashua, New Hampshire

Rookie of the Year - Maria Simoni - Tampa, Florida

Guest Service Award - Marco Ignacio - Visalia, California

Delivery Ambassador of the Year - Robert Sheenhan - Hanover, Massachusetts

Catering/Business Gifting - Faith Fraser - Anaheim, California

“It is an honor to be recognized as the Franchisee of the Year,” says Kyle Dumont, an Edible Arrangements franchise owner since March 2016, who has also worked with the company since he was 16 years old. “I – along with the support of my team – constantly strive to improve the guest experience and continue to work on the skills needed to be the most efficient and driven leader of my team and in my community. It is a great accomplishment for myself and my team to be recognized for our continued effort in growing and providing the best products and service possible.”

In addition to celebrating the best of what the company offers, the 2022 convention included educational presentations and breakout sessions, a vendor trade show and new product unveilings. Winners of the major awards were recognized at the convention's Awards Dinner, during which the company also made a point to celebrate top performers across all disciplines of Edible Brands, such as the recipients of this year's President’s Award and Pineapple Star Awards, which recognize the top three locations from each U.S. region and in one of the Canadian regions that exemplify Edible’s commitment to quality.

2022 Edible President’s Award and Pineapple Award winners include:

President’s Award - Eugene Campbell - Greensboro/Charlotte, North Carolina

Pineapple Star East - Michael Kelleher - Cherry Hill/Clementon, New Jersey

Pineapple Star East - Marco Ascolillo - East Chester, New York

Pineapple Star East - Gerald and Susan Schmidt - Newport, Kentucky

Pineapple Star West - Jeremiah Johnson - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Pineapple Star West - Christina Flores - Chino, California

Pineapple Star West - Anita Bustos - Chicago, Illinois

Pineapple Star Canada - Tiziana Cannella - Vaughn, Ontario Canada

"We're proud to honor these exemplary individuals and teams for their hard work in upholding our mission to WOW our customers," says Tariq Farid, Founder and CEO of Edible Brands. "The annual convention is a great time to meet face-to-face with the people who make up our organization, from franchisees to managers, vendors and corporate partners. We hope to continue learning from each other as Edible grows and evolves in the coming years."