Edible Brands, the parent company of the iconic Edible Arrangements, is bringing its reputation for quality, trust, and consumer-centric service to the hemp industry with the launch of a first-of-its-kind e-commerce marketplace, Edibles.com.

The e-commerce platform of curated hemp brands is led by cannabis industry veteran Thomas Winstanley, who serves as executive vice president for Edibles.com. Winstanley previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Theory Wellness, where he played a pivotal role in growing the largest independent, vertically integrated cannabis company on the East Coast. With extensive experience in regulated industries, Winstanley has built best-in-class product portfolios and led innovative retail experiences. Now, he’s applying that expertise to redefine the hemp marketplace with Edibles.com.

“Edible Brands’ wellness-driven approach aligns with the evolving future of this category. With our robust infrastructure and nationwide footprint, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate industry growth,” shared Winstanley. “Joining an organization that prioritizes consumers, advocacy, and innovation allows us to strengthen and shape this emerging market.”

Despite the estimated $28 billion market, the hemp industry faces consumer challenges due to a market saturated with products that lack consistent quality and testing standards, adding to consumer confusion and hesitancy. Edibles.com tackles this head-on with a robust education center, reliable delivery, and partnerships with leading product innovators like Cann, Wana, and 1906.



“The hemp industry is evolving rapidly, but consumers still face challenges with perception, education, and accessibility,” said Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands. “We needed a leader with deep expertise in brand-building and regulatory navigation, and Thomas is the ideal choice to bring our vision for Edibles.com to life. His ability to create seamless consumer experiences—integrating product innovation, operations, and retail—sets him apart. We’re making it easier than ever for consumers to access premium, vetted products with the convenience they expect today.”



Edibles.com launches in Texas on March 20, with plans to expand rapidly into legal markets across the Southeast, including Florida and Georgia. Select products will also be available for nationwide shipping where legally permitted in the coming weeks, broadening accessibility.



Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann, expressed enthusiasm for the platform’s potential impact: “This is a defining moment for the hemp industry. A high-quality marketplace like Edibles.com has the power to reshape the future of THC products and drive the long-term industry growth we’ve all been working toward.”



Additionally, the company is preparing to disrupt the brick-and-mortar retail sector with a flagship store in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. This location will serve as a prototype for a limited franchising program. Through Edible Brands’ extensive franchise network, this initiative aims to democratize access to the THC industry, historically restricted by regulatory barriers.