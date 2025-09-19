Edible Brands, the parent company of the iconic Edible Arrangements, announced a nationwide expansion of its e-commerce marketplace for hemp-derived THC products, Edibles.com. After a successful pilot launch in Texas earlier this year, the wellness-focused business will now service over 65% of the U.S. through direct shipping to all legal states and expanded same-day local delivery in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Texas—a scale of consumer access unmatched by any other company in the hemp THC market.

With this launch, Edibles.com will connect more consumers than ever to its thoroughly vetted portfolio of premium chew brands, including Wana and new partners Wyld and Kiva Confections—the largest chew brands in the country. In addition to direct-to-consumer shipping, the expansion of same-day local delivery in select markets—powered by Edible Brands’ independent fulfillment operations—offers consumers the convenience of same-day home delivery.



“Delivering meaningful consumer experiences has always been core to our business and Edibles.com is an extension of that mission,” said Somia Farid Silber, chief executive officer of Edible Brands. “We’re not just simplifying access—we’re shaping how consumers engage with this category as it becomes mainstream. The success of Edibles.com proves the demand for trusted leadership, and with our national operational expertise, we’re proud to be setting that standard.”



“This expansion reflects our commitment to making hemp-THC products safe, reliable and easy to access as consumer demand continues to grow,” said Thomas Winstanley, executive vice president and general manager of Edibles.com. “By curating category leaders across diverse use cases, we’re simplifying the choices for consumers and giving them confidence in what they’re buying—delivered how and where they want it.”

Consumers can visit www.edibles.com to shop by category, brand or outcome, such as Sleep, Relax, Uplift and Energy. Depending on their location, the site automatically selects the fastest fulfillment route—whether national shipping or same-day delivery—ensuring a seamless shopping experience for both first-time buyers and returning customers.