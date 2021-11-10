Edible to Debut 40th Virginia Store

Edible, the world’s leading gifts and treats destination, has announced that its 40th Virginia location will be opening in the Danville community at the end of November.

The new store is located at 114 Sandy Court in a recently built strip mall alongside Which Wich Superior Sandwiches and Pie Five Pizza, with Paresh Suthar as the local owner of all three restaurant concepts. With over 30 years of managerial experience also operating the Super 8 hotel in Danville and Cavalier Pharmacare in Martinsville, Suthar looks forward to adding Edible to his growing quick-service restaurant portfolio.

“My wife and I have always been lifelong fans of Edible for both its sweet product offerings and strong emphasis placed on providing guests with memorable customer experiences,” says Suthar. “With more than 90% brand awareness across the country, it’s clear that the concept is loved by many others as well, which made it an easy decision to add Edible to my existing restaurant property lineup in Danville. I’m looking forward to opening our doors soon and marking a special milestone for the brand in my home state of Virginia.”

With 1,000-plus locations domestically and internationally, the Danville store will feature Edible’s new prototype design, which modernizes guests’ experiences and cultivates an atmosphere that brings the iconic arrangement process to life.

“We’re honored to be celebrating our 40th store opening in Virginia with Paresh leading the charge in Danville,” said Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development at Edible. “We consistently strive to seek out dynamic franchise partners with a desire to share our innovative business model within their own communities as well as in newer markets, and I’m confident that Danville is in for a treat with Paresh’s wide array of operational expertise at the helm.”

After 20-plus years in business, Edible continues to offer a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From arrangements and individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items and FruitFlowers, each product is made fresh and can be picked up in-store or delivered by Edible’s delivery vans with contact-less delivery through its seamless e-commerce system.

Edible’s franchise concept, backed by a robust leadership team and resilient franchisees, is designed to attract entrepreneurs with a proven track record in business, a strong connection to their community and an interest in multi-unit ownership.

Outside of Virginia, the brand is targeting towns throughout Alabama, Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North and South Carolina, North and South Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.