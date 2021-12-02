Edible Expands into Charcuterie Boards

Say cheese, Edible enters the charcuterie board game.

Expanding on the success of its platters, arrangements and more, Edible reveals its take on the trending charcuterie boards. Each board will include dipped and fresh fruit, Bakeshop goodies, two new cheeses—Balsamic Bellavitano and Bellavitano Gold–with apricot jam and honey, and other shelf stable items. All products will be packaged in an individual kit for guests to create their own personalized fruit and cheese board. Completed boards will be pictured within each box with step-by-step instructions to provide guests with inspiration.

Accompanying this new product launch is the highly anticipated Holly Jolly Village Arrangement. This best-selling holiday arrangement now comes in small and large sizes and this year, it will be topped with reindeer and snowmen sentiments.

Rounding out Edible’s holiday offerings are new Dessert Boards. An extension of the platter category and gift line, the Dessert Boards will only be available in Canadian stores. These boards elevate the already thriving gift category and speak to the various occasions that Edible helps guests celebrate in more ways than one.

As the leader in the gifts and treats category for 20 years, Edible is familiar with the demand for unique dessert options, especially during the holidays, and the brand always delivers. From the growing popularity of its new coffee offerings with Thrive Farmers, to the debut of its first ever licensed retail product with Cheesecake Bites and its ever-expanding Edible Bakeshop category, the desire to provide guests with an un-matched menu never waivers for Edible.

“The holidays are a special time for Edible as our innovation really shines,” says Cindy Mockler, VP of Innovation at Edible. “From the return of best-selling seasonal treats to new products that enhance an existing category, our guests have a wide variety of gift and treat options for all of their holiday festivities. Our new dessert boards especially are a testament to Edible’s evolution as a brand as we’re always looking at new categories that we can tap into. We’re excited to see how each new product performs this season and revealing more new offerings into the new year.”

Upholding its title as a leading retailer and e-commerce provider, Edible continues to release innovative, creative new products that align with its goal of being the ultimate gifts and treats destination across the globe. The rollout of new items are not limited to the above as Edible’s product pipeline is robust for its U.S. and international locations into 2022 as well.