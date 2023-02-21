Edible Experiences Record Sales on Valentine's Day

Despite recession fears, Edible patrons had no problem reaching into their wallets to show appreciation for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Edible Arrangements celebrated its biggest single day for walk-in sales in company history. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans were expected to spend approximately 26 billion for Valentine’s Day in 2023.

With candy being the most popular gift for the romantic holiday, followed by greeting cards and flowers, Edible dominates the market by offering these Valentine’s Day staples. The company experienced its highest number of walk-in sales on Valentine’s Day in its 24-year history. 4% higher than 2017, the previous record-holding year.

“As we enter this post-pandemic era and face inflation, it’s clear people are willing to put their money down towards those they care about the most,” says Tariq Farid, CEO and Founder of Edible. “Despite the doom and gloom forecast about the economy, that certainly did not show up for our business. Our average order volume was 12% higher than in 2022 and was the highest we have ever had for Valentine’s Day.”

Overall, Edible stores fulfilled nearly half a million orders with a 98.6% successful fulfillment rate. With nearly 1,000 locations, stores prepared for the big day by ramping up hiring efforts, including fruit experts and delivery drivers. They also transformed their back of house to create the most efficient production methods, resulting in delivering over 360,000 balloons, 2 million flowers, and over 3.5 million chocolate-dipped strawberries this Valentine’s Day. They also delivered almost 100,000 plush animals, including their newly launched Warmies, lavender-scented, hugging sloths that can be microwaved for the ultimate relaxation.

While many Americans are apprehensive about what the economy will hold for them in the next year, sales from Edible suggest Valentine’s Day is still a most loved event.