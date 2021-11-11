Edible Finds New Ownership for Store in Wesley Chapel, Florida

Edible, the world’s leader in gifts and treats, is a staple within the Sunshine State. One of its successful stores resides in Wesley Chapel and recently revealed it is going under new ownership. Located at 3749 Bruce B Downs, the community is in for a treat this November.

Don Imbus is the new owner and will now provide locals with the wide variety of classic gifts and treats that Edible is known for. To commemorate the new ownership, Imbus and his team will host a memorable grand re-opening event involving a live DJ, balloon artist, face painting, free samples, smoothie discounts and more. The festivities will take place on November 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I’ve been a fan of Edible for more than 15 years now,” says Imbus. “I truly love how unique the concept is and the diversity of its product offerings. When the store near my home in Wesley Chapel became available, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to continue my entrepreneurial journey with a brand new venture. I’m excited to celebrate my ownership with the community during our grand re-opening and start serving up the items that I know and love.”



Assisting Imbus at the Wesley Chapel store is his assistant manager, Austin Koppel. The Wesley Chapel store offers a selection of new grab-and-go items, allowing fans of the brand to enjoy Edible’s signature chocolate dipped delights while out and about. Additionally, the store features Edible’s frequent menu innovation from its Edible Bakeshop treats to its fragrant FruitFlowers to its seasonal Edible Music albums, all available through delivery, online ordering, in-store pickup and walk-in services.