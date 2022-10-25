Edible To Give Away Twix Cheesecakes

Edible has continued to partner with Twix for a spooktacular giveaway. With a select Edible purchase, guests will receive a free limited-edition Twix cheesecake using promocode; TWIXORTREATS. This offer will be valid between October 27th – 31st, 2022 online and in-store only for pickup or delivery.

WHO: Edible and Twix.

WHEN: Thursday, October 27 – Monday, October 31, 2022

WHERE: US and CA Edible stores, online and in-store.