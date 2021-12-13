Edible Giving Back on National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, chocolate-dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements, will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from sales of its Sweetest Bouquet Alive to Random Acts on National Chocolate Covered Anything Day Thursday, Dec. 16.

Edible recently activated its iconic "Be Sweet Today" brand platform and named Lamorne Morris as its inaugural Sweetest Man Alive to build awareness about its new purpose-driven product launch.