Edible Hires Angela Johnson as VP of Innovation & Merchandising

Edible reinforces its reputation as a constantly evolving brand by continuing its focus on innovation with the addition of Angela Johnson as VP of Innovation & Merchandising. Johnson previously served as the VP of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC and has extensive experience driving organizational vision, strategy, and priority initiatives. She was with the Krystal brand for almost seven years before joining Edible, and she brings her skills as an innovation strategist who can create new products and ideas to help the company reach and exceed goals.

“As Edible continues to grow as a destination for all gifting and treat occasions, Angela will be instrumental in ensuring we continue expanding our category offerings and developing our franchise locations into one-stop shops for all of life’s celebrations and moments,” says Cheikh Mboup, President and COO of Edible. “Her insight allows Edible to continue growing its product offerings and achieve its goal of being the premiere gifting destination. I know I speak for the whole Edible team in saying we look forward to Angela’s strategy execution and vision for the brand.”

In her previous role with Krystal Restaurants, Angela lead brand strategy and facilitated the creation, execution, and evaluation of partnerships such as Coca-Cola. She launched a new customer experience services platform resulting in improved food quality and overall guest satisfaction. She also led the culinary innovation team responsible for the product launch of the Hangover Krystal that resulted in a double-digit comp sales increase, demonstrating her ability to boost a company’s sales in a key market. Angela began her career as an account manager for Fletcher Martin and continued her career in marketing and brand leading for multiple companies including Scout Marketing and most recently Krystal Restaurants. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in International Business with a concentration in Marketing & Finance.

“I am excited and honored to be joining Edible in this capacity and look forward to assisting the brand in its mission to WOW each of its guests,” shares Angela Johnson. “I’ve always strived to make each guest experience special, and I feel that Edible is the perfect brand for me to excel at this passion of mine.”

The brand is set on expanding nationally and internationally with franchise operators that have a proven track record of success. The current growth markets in the United States are Alabama, Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Internationally, the focus is on Canada, China, Europe, India, the Mexico, the Middle East, and Pakistan.

Those interested in opening an Edible franchise should have food service or retail experience with a proven track record of success within the franchise industry, have deep ties to their community and available liquidity to invest in a new store. Investments start at $173,600.

Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada.