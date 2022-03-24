Edible Names Heather Schleisinger Vice President of Marketing

Edible’s leadership team is growing once again as the brand welcomes Heather Schlesinger as its new Vice President of Marketing. Schlesinger has been a key player in the marketing and communication industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining the Edible team, Schlesinger was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank overseeing multiple initiatives in her respected industry.

In addition to her vast understanding of enhancing customer perception and driving sales through marketing tactics, Schlesinger brings a well-respected reputation to Edible as a recent recipient of the Georgia Titan 100 award. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. These individuals are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion while working to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Adding a recipient of this renowned award brings a new caliber of expertise to the Edible team.

“I am extremely excited to be joining a timeless brand that lists innovation at the forefront of its brand initiatives,” said Schlesinger. “As an Atlanta native, I have witnessed the brand’s growth from the ground up, as they have cemented their place in the gifts and treats industry for many years now. Given my understanding for the marketing sector and the brand’s ongoing partnerships with other iconic companies, it will be a treat to have a hand in all the initiatives and launches the brand has in store for 2022. I’m looking forward to being a part of the brand’s continued growth and help strengthen its the ever-evolving product line.”

Schlesinger has years of experience leading marketing, advertising and communication strategies to conceptualization and execute compelling marketing campaigns for various brands. Given Edible’s commitment to innovation, Schlesinger will be a valued addition to the team.

“We’re extremely grateful to have such a resourceful leader in the industry like Heather joining our team”, says Cheikh Mboup, President and COO. “With countless years of experience, she will be an undeniable asset to the brand by overseeing strategies that will continue to drive profitable growth for Edible. Her addition comes at an integral time as our brand continues to expand and I have no doubt that Heather will uphold our brand values and reputation seamlessly.”

Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada.