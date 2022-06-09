Edible Names Ramzi Daklouche Vice President of Franchise Sales

Edible reinforced its executive leadership team, as it continues its global growth by focusing on franchise sales and territory expansion with the addition of Ramzi Daklouche as VP of franchise sales.

Previously serving as Chief Growth Officer at Pieology Pizzeria, Ramzi has a wide-ranging background in growing brands and territories both domestic and globally. With nearly a decade of experience, Ramzi brings a strong understanding and unique perspective that will amplify franchise expansion for the Edible brand.

“I’m honored to be joining Edible during such a promising time,” says Ramzi. “Equipped with a strong business model, accomplished team and innovative reputation, Edible has been continuing down a path of record-breaking growth and I’m thrilled to be a part of that momentum. With knowledge of maintaining operational excellence and international business development, I’m eager to support and add to Edible’s already established pipeline and executive team.”

Upholding its title as a leading retailer and e-commerce gifting brand, Edible has signed 40 deals in the first five months of 2022 with even more in the pipeline. Edible’s groundbreaking start to the year is a testament of new hires like Daklouche, and the brands dedicated support teams and franchisees.

“We are excited to have Ramzi joining our executive team and look forward to his leadership and experience as we continue our global brand expansion,” says Cheikh Mboup, president, COO. “His understanding of international markets will ensure that we are onboarding great operators who will continue to exemplify the brand, our core values and product quality that has been the hallmark of Edible Arrangements since its founding.”