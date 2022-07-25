Edible Names Robert Cooley CFO

Edible Brands, the parent company of the world's largest franchisor and e-commerce provider of deliverable gifts, treats and more, has named Robert Cooley its new Chief Financial Officer.

Cooley joins Edible Brands with more than two decades of experience in strategic planning, financial analysis, capital management and market analysis for high-profile brands such as US Airways, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Home Depot and, most recently, UPS.

"Robert has a proven record of building powerful finance teams and driving profitable growth for major international brands,” says Edible Brands CEO Tariq Farid. “His vision, experience and leadership will be critical as we embark on a new phase of global expansion.”

Edible Brands has experienced unprecedented growth across both its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels in recent years and already has signed 40 franchise deals in the first five months of 2022, with more in the pipeline. Much of this growth is due to an aggressive and creative approach to product innovation, allowing the brand to expand well beyond its traditional line of fresh fruit arrangements.

“Edible is one of the world's most iconic brands, and I’m excited about the opportunity to be joining this team during a time of such dynamic growth,” says Cooley, who earned his bachelor’s from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Georgetown. “The marketplace is undergoing dramatic changes, and thanks to the digital and physical infrastructure Edible has put in place, we are uniquely positioned to take a leadership position in this changing landscape, and I look forward to playing a role in shaping that future.”