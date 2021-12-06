Edible Opens in Little Rock, Arkansas

Edible, the world’s leader in innovative gifts and treats, announced today the brand’s newest location opened in Little Rock. Little Rock’s newest location officially opened its doors in early December, just in time for the bustling holiday season. The store is located within the McCain Plaza Shopping Center in North Little Rock at 4178 E. McCain Blvd.

The new location is operated by Unique Brands. Local entrepreneur and veteran Brieon Mitchell and his team have an extensive background in finance, business and leadership. Together, Brieon and team plan to expand throughout the region and state with additional Edible locations.

“When exploring business opportunities, we found our personal values aligned perfectly with the Edible culture and corporate mission,” says Brieon Mitchell. “Our team has a tremendous opportunity to grow the Edible brand in Little Rock—there’s certainly a demand for convenient and quality gifts—which was ideal as we are eager to develop multiple Edible stores in the area. We’re thrilled to open alongside a reputable, innovative company and look forward to demonstrating our company’s principles with every location we open.”

After 20-plus years in business, Edible continues to offer a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From arrangements to individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items, each product is made fresh and can be picked up in-store or delivered by Edible’s delivery vans with contactless delivery through its seamless e-commerce system. Edible’s ongoing commitment to innovation is the driving force in delivering a memorable, celebratory experience for guests. In fact, the brand’s new building prototype brings the back of the house into the customer’s view, creating an authentic and transparent theatre-like experience for everyone in the store.

“Brieon and team have an undeniable passion for connecting with people, especially in a customer-centric setting. We’re confident their community connections and family values will come across every day as operators,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development. “For more than 20 years, we have been filling our system with qualified leaders that will help expand our presence nationwide. Unique Brands will add to this momentum and we’ll be supporting their development in Little Rock for years to come.”

Edible’s franchise concept, backed by a robust leadership team and resilient franchisees, is designed to attract entrepreneurs with a proven track record in business, a strong connection to their community and an interest in multi-unit ownership.

The brand is targeting towns throughout Alabama, Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North and South Carolina, North and South Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.