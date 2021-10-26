Edible Partners with Jim Brickman to Launch Fifth Edible Music Album

Edible, the world’s leading gift and treat destination, is entering the holiday season on a sweet note as one of its most anticipated offerings returns.

Edible Music has been a seasonal fan favorite since its first launch for Mother’s Day 2020. For its fifth exclusive album, Edible is partnering with two-time Grammy nominated renowned songwriter, pianist and radio host Jim Brickman, as the fine-tuned music category adds an exciting option for Edible Guests to enjoy. The brand’s product offerings coupled with Brickman’s loyal fan-base and popular songs make for an ideal partnership.

“I’m so excited to be the featured artist for Edible Arrangements’ Edible Music program this holiday season,” says Jim Brickman. “I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that brings so much joy to people, especially during the holidays. It’ll be the perfect pairing of my music with their amazing gifts and tasty treats!”

Edible is constantly exploring new and universal avenues to emotionally connect with its customers. Music, alongside the brand’s wide variety of gifts and treats, helps match Edible’s desire to celebrate life’s special moments – large or small. A previous artist that partnered with Edible is Leslie Odom Jr.

“We’re excited to be entering one of our most lucrative times of the year with Edible Music kicking off the holiday season,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development at Edible. “Given the success our other four albums have experienced over the course of the year, we’re looking forward to seeing our Guests’ reaction to this special one from Jim Brickman. His iconic lineup of music will definitely pair harmoniously with our classic gift and treat offerings.”

This year’s Edible Music will be available exclusively on Edible.com and will be delivered digitally. Edible Music is offering a special, two-album package which includes Jim Brickman’s full-length album of holiday hits, A Christmas Symphony as well as an exclusive six-track album of Christmas classics including a track from emerging recording artist and TikTok sensation, the Sharpe Family Singers. The two-album package can be purchased by Guests as a part of a bundle or as an add-on.

Primary Wave Music’s Lisa Fruggiero, VP of Brand Partnerships, who put the partnership together shared this about the collaboration, “We are ecstatic to connect Primary Wave Publishing Artist, Jim Brickman with Edible Arrangements to provide the gift of music this holiday season. Jim’s deep love and strong connection to Christmas throughout his career makes him the perfect match and hope that this is the beginning of a new annual holiday tradition with Edible and Jim moving forward”.

Upholding its title as a leading retailer and e-commerce provider, Edible® continues to expand beyond core fruit products and Edible Music is just one example of this. 2021 has been an iconic year for the brand and the launch of its first seasonal offering will be followed by a number of other product releases to bring Guests an even more diverse selection of gifts and treats.

