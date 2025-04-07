What started as a playful April Fools’ tease had fans begging for a real bite, so Edible and Tajín made the ultimate flavor fantasy a reality. The result? A limited-edition lineup bursting with bold, unexpected flavors that blend juicy sweetness with a feisty kick. Starting today, these irresistible treats are available nationwide at Edible stores and online.

This collection takes Edible’s signature creations and dials up the excitement with Tajín’s electrifying zest. Picture chocolate-dipped strawberries and pineapples kissed with a chili-lime twist, vibrant fruit platters featuring a medley of fresh, juicy favorites alongside exclusive mini Tajín bottles and refreshing new smoothies that bring the perfect balance of cool, creamy and zippy. And for those who like a little indulgence with their spice? Give your senses what they want with Swicy-inspired dessert bites that mix Edible’s signature, silky chocolate and baked treats with a tangy punch.

“Our trend research shows that our customers are demanding thrilling and edgy flavors,” said Angela Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer at Edible. “As part of Edible’s continued evolution, we’ve expanded our offerings to go beyond the expected. Our partnership with Tajín is a natural evolution of our menu and showcases how to bring innovation while staying true to the flavors people love.”

The “swicy” obsession is real, and this flavor fusion couldn’t have come at a better time. Nearly 10% of restaurant menus are already spicing things up with “swicy” creations, and that number is only climbing—9.6% growth over the next four years, to be exact (Datassential, 2025). With foodies across social media shaking, sprinkling and drizzling their way to the perfect balance of heat and sweet, Edible and Tajín knew it was time to make things official.

“For years, Tajín has been the go-to way to level up fruit with a bold, tangy, chile-lime kick—so teaming up with Edible was a no-brainer,” shared Juan Carlos Limón, Brand Marketing Manager at Tajín USA. “They’re masters of fresh, high-quality treats, and we’re all about bringing excitement to every bite. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy this iconic flavor duo in a whole new way.”

This limited-edition product line is available for purchase through Aug. 31, 2025. Whether you grab a treat in-store or get it delivered straight to your door, Edible makes it easy. With a delivery network that reaches over 70% of U.S. households within an hour—plus same-day and next-day options through partners like DoorDash and Uber Eats—you can satisfy your cravings in no time.