Edible Prepares New and Returning Offerings for Mother's Day

Edible’s gifts and treats lineup is flourishing once again. With spring favorites returning and new rose bouquets debuting, Edible’s sweet new delights launch just in time to enhance gifting this Mother’s Day.



With an impressive start to the year, Edible is closing out Q1 with another 23 signed agreements. Now, with even more additions to its gifting category and riding the impressive development wave from 2021 where the brand signed more than 150 agreements, Edible is ready to continue that momentum into Q2 and the rest of 2022.



As the world’s leader in the gifts and treats category for 20 plus years with more than 1,000 locations globally, Edible’s product innovation is unmatched. Following a successful Valentine’s Day partnership with the iconic band Air Supply for the brand’s sixth Edible Music album and the debut of rose flower bouquets, the brand is now welcoming new and returning specialty arrangements for Mother’s Day.



New items this spring include the Mother’s Day Rose Vanilla Bouquet, Time After Time Roses and the Mother’s Day Flower Bouquet. The Mother’s Day Rose Vanilla Bouquet is back this year by popular demand as this iconic arrangement includes fresh strawberries, rose vanilla white chocolate, honeydew and cantaloup wedges and pineapples shaped to resemble “MOM.” New to the FruitFlowers collection this month will be the Time After Time Roses which are crafted with 100% real roses, and the Mother’s Day Flower Bouquet which includes shades of pink, red and more, beautiful elements that bring the bouquets to life.



“Holidays, big or small, are such an exciting time at Edible,” says Angela Johnson, Vice President of Innovation and Merchandising at Edible Brands. “Each celebration provides an opportunity for our system to continue impressing our customers with new and innovative product launches that truly enhance our gifts and treats lineup. Following the brand’s success from the first major holiday of the year with Valentine’s Day, we’re eager to build off that momentum with our latest launches for Mother’s Day. One product category that has grown immensely since its launch is FruitFlowers which is evident with our latest rose bouquets. Over the years, with our innovation and continued quest to create an incredible experience for our customers, Edible has cemented its place as the leader in the gifts and treats category and it has been such a pleasure to watch the brand’s growth.”



Edible’s new product offerings do not stop with Mother’s Day. The brand also launched a variety of birthday items to enhance year-round celebrations. New products include the Pass the Popcorn Birthday Gift Bundle, Birthday Balloon with Cupcakes & Cheesecakes Bundle, Birthday Platter Party Pack Bundle, Number Balloons, Birthday Party Dessert Bundle and more. These birthday offerings are available in store and online.